Twitter NG Erupts After Don Jazzy’s Shocking Outfit To A Movie Premiere Hits The Internet

Nigerian record producer, singer and songwriter, Don Jazzy has got the internet buzzing with the strange outfit he wore to the premiere of TheBlinglagosians.

The Premier of the movie also saw celebrities like Ceec, Teddy A and Bam Bam, Beverly Naya, Osa Ajibade, Denola Grey, Lind Osifo, Don Jazzy and many more.

However, the Iconic producer got the lashes on social media as Twitter users could not get enough of his fashion statement.

Fit hide Rihanna’s forehead in this Don Jazzy’s pocket #BlingLagosians pic.twitter.com/mUSygPo7Np — Mazi Ibe (@I_pissVodka) June 16, 2019

Donjazzy didn’t come here to play. 🔥🔥🔥 Live at the #BlingLagosians movie premiere. pic.twitter.com/p2W9u2rMf3 — Tomiwa Talabi (@itsTomiwa) June 16, 2019

Interviewer: Don Baba Jay!! This your outfit na die o 🔥🔥 anything for boys? Don Jazzy: You wan dey whine me?#BlingLagosians pic.twitter.com/i2TFlnyT08 — Oseni (@Taofeek__) June 16, 2019

Do you think Don Jazzy is bling enough for the throne? How would you rate his dress sense here? Reply using the hashtag #BlingLagosians pic.twitter.com/ODxmaV3ZZT — uncle_bolu™️ (@MistaTiwi) June 16, 2019

Check out the good, bad and weird outfits at the event;

ALSO READ: Here Are Tips On How To Find Husband Material

ALSO READ: Here Are The Top Ten Most Stylish Nigerian Male Celebrities