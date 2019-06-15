Here Are The Top Ten Most Stylish Nigerian Male Celebrities

Here are Nigeria’s most stylish celebrities, they have consistently shown class, sophistication and always make a statement with their fashion sense.

10. Banky W: Mr Bankole Wellington is definitely one of Nigerian most stylish Nigeria husband, he is classy, trendy and never fails to look good

9. Falz: The 27-years-old rapper knows how to look and good trendy. He knows how to look classy and still use his blings as a rapper, His fashion cut across every age grade, he knows how to look like a rapper, an actor and a businessman.

8. Mr P: one of the most prominent Nigeria musicians and still very fashion conscious, the singer can be versatile with his fashion as he knows what to were to grace the specific occasions.

7. IK Ogbonna: The Nigerian actor is not just a fashion god but also one of the most good looking Nigerian celebrity, the Actor always slay with his style of fashion

6. RMD: The 57-years-old actor is one of Nigerian most stylish veteran. the knowns how to look trendy and gets the accolades. he knows how to blend the old and new style to look good.

5.Dbanj: Everything works for this sexy musician, he knows how to slay with his blazer and tuxedos and still wear his shirt and sneakers to rock any event and still good.

4. Uti Nwachukwu: The Nigeria actor and Tv personality have made his mark in the fashion industry as one of the most stylish Nigerian celebrity. he is always on point when he rocks his blazer with his trademark dreads.

3. Noble Igwe: The fashion enthusiast is one of the most stylish Nigeria celebrities, he knows how to look trendy, fun, adventurous and still very simple.

2.Denola Grey: The fashion enthusiast and influencer have made a name for himself has one of the most stylish models in Nigeria, he is able to combine the African and international fashion to make a statement for his style.

1. Ebuka: He is arguably the most fashion conscious Nigerian celebrity, he always makes a statement with his fashion sense. The Tv host and actor is known to be very stylish when he grace an occasion.

