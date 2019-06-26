Uti Nwachukwu Hits Back At Critics As He Still Believes Cee-C Is The Most Successful BBNaija Ex-housemate

TV personality and Reality Star, Uti Nwachukwu has gone to his Instagram page to celebrate Cee-c as she was given a Mercedes Benz for her new ambassadorial deal.

Recall that the reality TV star and actor lauded Ceec as the most successful Ex BBNaija housemate which got him a lot of backlashes from his colleagues, he, however, rephrased the statement and said she was one of the most successful, but still did not go down well with Ex-housemates like Princess and Ifu Ennada

In a recent development, the Actor took to his Instagram page to shake tables again as he hinted the ex-housemate Cee-C is the most successful as she got a new ambassadorial deal with a car,

In his post he said;

.IF I START TO TAAAAAAALKKKKK NOW…. dem go begin de experience convulsion and anger and start to Misyan anyhow 🙄🙄🙄!!! NNA FORGET IT MEN!!!! @ceec_official is ON TOP! 🌶🌶🌶 and No One can ‘successfully’ Pull her Down!!😜😜👏🏾👏🏾😄😄 hehehehe carry Go Jor!!! Jehovah Gat ya Baaaack👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

Watch Video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BzD1DoiBy1s/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link