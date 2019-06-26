‘Wande Coal’s Album Mushin2mohits Changed My Life’ – Wizkid Says

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian musician, Wizkid has taken to his Instagram page to reveal his source of inspiration that led to his rise in the music industry.

Starboy revealed that former Mavins act and popular singer, Wande Coal motivated him to sing. He went further to express that Wande Coal’s first album, “Mushin2Mohits” inspired him.

Wande Coal released the 16-tracks album in April 2009 and he featured D-Banj, Don Jazzy and a host of others.

Wizkid wrote on his Instagram story:

This album (Mushin2mohits) changed my life! King coal @wandecoal 👌❤🌍

Wizkid

