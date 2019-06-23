‘Yahoo yahoo is just a game, why should the boys be arrested? – Gifty asks

by Temitope Alabi

Nigerian reality TV star and mom of one Gifty is of the opinion that Internet fraud is should not be considered a crime.

According to the BBNaija housemate, she sees nothing wrong with internet fraud adding that it is just a game and the police should steer clear arresting the boys who do it.

Read her post below;

Gifty who is known to be quite controversial had some months back shared her thoughts on the concept of dads and fathers saying;

“There is a giant difference between a dad and a father. Now, a Dad is a sperm dono (one who ‘distributes’ his sperm around without self-control). While, a father is one who takes full responsibility of his child, from pregnancy till date. If you are a man and feel so proud of calling yourself a Father when you never even full plate b4, then you are nothing but a worthless thing and deserve a miserable death,” she wrote.
Gifty

