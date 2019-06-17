”You Will Die This Year” – Koko Tells Troll Who Mocked Her

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe, has rained curse on a troll who accused her of being a drug addict on Instagram.

The reality star took to her Instagram page to ask for an opinion on how to treat and anger and restlessness when one wakes up feeling that way.

The troll identified as officialdca answered her by advising the reality star to stop smoking weed.

Khloe responded by calling the troll a fool, pointing out that the troll cannot even differentiate between Nicotine and weed.

The troll replied her again and alleged that she and her fellow reality star TeddyA have not made it.

See their heated conversation below:

Khloe

 
