Actress Juliet Ibrahim Replies Men Asking Her For Sex

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim blows hot as she reacts to men who ask her for sex and send her nude pictures of themselves.

Juliet Ibrahim
Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim

The Ghanian star said she is single and any man who wants to toast her should toast her well by sending a nice message that will ginger her to reply on WhatsApp.

Also Read: ‘My Grand Uncle Sexually Abused Me When I Was 8’ – Juliet Ibrahim

The actress also pleaded that they should have mercy on her management Whatsapp line as the person handling it is a man.

The actress also expressed that she is tired of getting the same messages repeatedly.

See her post below:

0

