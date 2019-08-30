Actress Juliet Ibrahim Replies Men Asking Her For Sex

Popular Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim blows hot as she reacts to men who ask her for sex and send her nude pictures of themselves.

The Ghanian star said she is single and any man who wants to toast her should toast her well by sending a nice message that will ginger her to reply on WhatsApp.

The actress also pleaded that they should have mercy on her management Whatsapp line as the person handling it is a man.

The actress also expressed that she is tired of getting the same messages repeatedly.

