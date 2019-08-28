Days After Putting To Bed, Tboss Shares Video From Her Baby Shower

by Olayemi Oladotun

A video of the baby shower of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tboss has surfaced online a few days after confirming delivery of her baby.

Tboss
BBNaija reality TV star, Tboss

The reality star who initially debunked reports of being pregnant, came out some days back to confirm delivery of her baby.

Also Read: ‘Why I Hid My Pregnancy From Everyone’ – Tboss

In reaction to the report, Nollywood actor, Uti Nwachukwu, who has been rumoured to be the father of the baby showered praises on the reality star.

Finally, the reality star shared a video of her baby shower. Watch the video below:

