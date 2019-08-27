“Na Belle I Carry, I No Kill Person” – Tboss Flaunts Baby Bump (Photos)

BBNaija reality star, Tboss, who has finally revealed that she is a mom, has shared photos of herself displaying her baby bump, stating that she has no regrets about her decision to be a mother.
Information Nigeria recalls the reality star explained her reasons for keeping her pregnancy a secret on Monday.
Taking to Instagram, the 35 year old mom of one shared photos of herself rocking her baby bump with the caption;
“Personally I feel The Female Body is God’s Greatest Masterpiece… #SilenceisNOTdenial. My silence was just that: Silence- until I was ready to speak about it.
#Mylife
#Myrules
#Mydecisions
#Noregrets
#Journeytoforever
#Purebliss
#Gratefulheart
#Thankyou
#Thanksfortheconcern
#Thanksforthelove
#TheLordtrulymakesAllthingsbeautifulinhisowntime
#Nabelleicarryinokillperson”
See her full post below:
