Mikel Obi’s Wife, Olga Reacts To Breakup Rumour

Rumors have surfaced after Olga, former Super Eagles captain and Trabzonspor of Turkey midfielder, Mikel John Obi’s partner and mother of his daughters decided not to follow him to Turkey.

Olga Diyachenko has now reacted to media reports about her alleged plan to dump him, over the footballer’s recent move to Turkey.

The report by AOI Football claimed that, ‘a very close source to the family stated categorically that the situation could go really sour after Olga told Mikel that she will no longer come to Turkey with her children.

“I can confirm to you that all is not seemingly fine with them. Olga doesn’t like the city and has taken the children back to their base. “In fact, she warned him against the move to Turkey but he convinced her about it. Now she came visiting and doesn’t like it; the kids do not also like it there in Turkey which could now be a problem for Mikel. “Now Olga has told Mikel that she won’t return to visit him again which means he won’t also see the kids, leaving Mikel with only the chance of seeing his family in December during the Christmas break, a decision which I understand has left him sad, and may unsettle him” the source revealed.

Olga in her reaction shared her disappointment as to how people especially her followers who were all ‘ecstatic’ and ‘happy’ to hear of the ‘break up’.

See her reaction below;