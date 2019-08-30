Nigeria Beat Cameroon On Penalties To Win Gold In Morocco

The Nigeria female team defeated Cameroon to add to the growing list of Nigeria’s medals at the ongoing All African games in Morocco.

Nigeria beat Cameroon on penalties to claim the women’s football gold medal at the African Games in Rabat.

Following a goalless draw after extra-time at Boubker Aamar Stadium in Salé, the Nigerians triumphed 3-2 from the spot.

Hosts Morocco secured the bronze medal yesterday with a 2-1 win over Algeria.