Pandemonium As Fans Dig DJ Arafat’s Corpse To Confirm He Is The One (Disturbing Video)

A video is currently circulating online showing the moment fans of late DJ Arafat dug up his corpse to check if it was really him that was buried.

Reports claim that they also tore his clothes to check his tattoos for verification.

Information Nigeria recalls a concert was held in honor of the Cote d’Ivoire music icon, who lost his life in a motorcycle accident in the capital Abdijan.

200,000 supporters of the 33 year old coupé-decalé originator stormed the venue of the funeral which was held in the Felix Houphouet Boigny stadium in Abidjan.

The tribute concert, which took place at the stadium on Friday, saw the likes of popular musicians such as Fally Ipupa, Maître Gims, Davido, Sidiki Diabaté and Koffi Olomide who gave outstanding performances.

Watch the video below: