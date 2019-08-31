Pandemonium As Fans Dig DJ Arafat’s Corpse To Confirm He Is The One (Disturbing Video)

by Amaka

A video is currently circulating online showing the moment fans of late DJ Arafat dug up his corpse to check if it was really him that was buried.

DJ Arafat
Cote d’Ivoire music legend, Late DJ Arafat

Reports claim that they also tore his clothes to check his tattoos for verification.

Information Nigeria recalls a concert was held in honor of the Cote d’Ivoire  music icon, who lost his life in a motorcycle accident in the capital Abdijan.

200,000 supporters of the 33 year old coupé-decalé originator stormed the venue of the funeral which was held in the Felix Houphouet Boigny stadium in Abidjan.

The tribute concert, which took place at the stadium on Friday, saw the likes of popular musicians such as Fally Ipupa, Maître Gims, Davido, Sidiki Diabaté and Koffi Olomide who gave outstanding performances.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, Davido, DJ Arafat, fans
0

You may also like

FRSC Urges Motorists To Change Tyres After 80,000km Of Use

Regina Daniels

Regina Daniels Celebrates Soma Adinma on His Birthday

Meet the Class of 2013! See the Superstar List of 75 Inspiring Young Nominees for The Future Awards Africa Season 8

I don’t bleach my skin, I only lighten it – Actress Khanyi Mbau

Nollywood Actress, Omoni Oboli, Seen Around Her Polling Unit As Late As 1.00am(Picture)

Urhobo Accuses FG Of Marginalisation, Threatens To Take Issue To The Hague

Sack Of “Indolent And Lazy” Workers In Imo’s Interest – Okorocha

DSS Arrests Traditional Ruler In Bayelsa

Dear Buhari, level of killings, kidnappings and desperation unbearable - Former presidential aspirant

Former presidential aspirant by Nigerians “roasted” for tweeting in support of war

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *