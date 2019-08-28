Police Arrest Tenant Who Raped Landlady To Death

The Ekiti State police command has arrested a 39-year-old tenant identified as Tunmise Abraham, for allegedly raping and killing his landlady, Mrs Bukola Olanrewaju in the state’s capital Ado Ekiti.

The suspect has since admitted to hitting the 38-year-old tailor and mother of three with a stick out of anger. He, however, insists he did not intentionally kill her.

Read Also: Man Murders Wife After 16 Years Of Marriage

Abraham went on to state that the late Bukola always taunted him with being a stammerer and mad person.

The state’s Police commissioner Mr Amba Asuquo, said Abraham fled to Akure after he killed the woman and was arrested there.

He continued saying the suspect had collected the stick the woman was holding and used it to hit her on the head which caused a serious head injury.

Then he tied her hands with a rope and left. The woman was found later in a pool of her own blood due to the head injury she sustained.