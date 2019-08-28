Police Arrest Tenant Who Raped Landlady To Death

by Temitope Alabi
The suspect, Tunmise Abraham
The suspect, Tunmise Abraham

The Ekiti State police command has arrested a 39-year-old tenant identified as Tunmise Abraham, for allegedly raping and killing his landlady, Mrs Bukola Olanrewaju in the state’s capital Ado Ekiti.

The suspect has since admitted to hitting the 38-year-old tailor and mother of three with a stick out of anger. He, however, insists he did not intentionally kill her.

Read Also: Man Murders Wife After 16 Years Of Marriage

Abraham went on to state that the late Bukola always taunted him with being a stammerer and mad person.

The state’s Police commissioner Mr Amba Asuquo, said Abraham fled to Akure after he killed the woman and was arrested there.

He continued saying the suspect had collected the stick the woman was holding and used it to hit her on the head which caused a serious head injury.

Then he tied her hands with a rope and left. The woman was found later in a pool of her own blood due to the head injury she sustained.

Tags from the story
Bukola Olanrewaju, ondo state, Rape, Tunmise Abraham
0

You may also like

We Need Arms To Fight Boko Haram, Not Extension Of Emergency Rule – Civilian JTF To FG

APC Is Just A Group Of People Using Terrorist Tactics To Destabilize Nigeria – LP

If You Have A Link With Boko Haram, Please Help Us Initiate Dialogue – Presidential Committee On Dialogue

Jonathan, Fayemi Commiserate With Alaafin On Palace Fire

Fuel Subsidy In Its Current Form, Unsustainable, Says Peterside

Suspected Boko Haram Gunmen Kill Islamic Cleric In Yobe

Persons Living With Disability In Plateau Call For Boycott Of PDP Candidates At The Polls

Change Begins With Me Launch: Lai Mohammed Threatens To Sue Newspaper, Two Others

DSS Shoe Cleaner Saga: Critics Of Minister Acting Out Of Ignorance – N/East Youth Group

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *