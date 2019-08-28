[Video]: ‘Tacha Is A Walking Time-Bomb’ – Jackye Tells Ebuka

Recently evicted BBNaija housemate Jackye in a chat with Ebuka spoke on housemate Tacha and her alleged interest in Mike.

According to Jackye, her relationship with Mike was more of a big brother, little sister relationship.

Not stopping there, Jackye went on to state that Tacha is a walking time bomb that anyone can light up to explode adding that Tacha is not one person she can a conversation with, without it tilting to a negative side.

On Khafi and Gedoni having sex, Jackye said it is not entirely true.

Here is the video below;