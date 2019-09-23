Accept CBN’s Cashless Policy: CSOs Urges Nigerians

A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) has urged Nigerians to accept the cashless policy re-introduced by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Soon as the policy reintroduction was announced, many Nigerians expressed their dissatisfaction, asking that the CBN doesn’t pull through with it.

However, speaking with journalists on Saturday, Publisher of Aljazirah Nigeria Newspapers, and President of the coalition, Etuk Bassey Williams, highlighted some of the benefits of the policy.

“Ever since the inception of electronic transfer, we all realized that it’s more secure, less costly and much faster as we have completed transactions unlike when it was all about moving huge,” Williams said.

“We thus use this medium to call on all well-meaning Nigerians to embrace the policy as a means of encouraging cashless policy needed to drive the economy and at the same time separate legitimate transactions from questionable once, which the electronic transfer will reveal out over time.

“A cashless economy will also curb corruption as well as reduce the expenses incurred in printing and transportation.

Information Nigeria can authoritatively state that Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele is a good friend of Mr Willliams and the coalition in general.

This is not the first time Mr. Williams will launch a protest in favour of Mr. Emefiele.

Their friendship, it was gathered, dates back to when Emefiele was the Managing Director of Zenith Bank.