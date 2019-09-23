Governor El-rufai Registers Son In Kaduna Public School (Photos)

by Verity

 

El Rufai

Governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai has vowed that all his children will attend state-owned schools as part of his belief in the educational system in the state.

The governor was seen with some members of his entourage going to enroll one of his children in a public school in the state.

The photos were shared by the governor’ son, Bello El-Rufai on his Twitter handle on Monday.

Read Also: You Can Insult Me, But Don’t Spread False News About Kaduna: El-Rufai Warns

He said: My dear brother Abubakar Sadiq El-Rufai has come of age. Baba @elrufai and Aunty Ummi just enrolled him in Capital School Kaduna. Baba had vowed that his children will be enrolled in a public school in Kaduna. This is in line with his faith in Kaduna’s Educational Reforms. Kudos!

