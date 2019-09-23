Actress Ruth Kadiri Flaunts New Baby On Social Media

by Michael
Ruth Kadiri
Actress Ruth Kadiri

Popular Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri showed off her baby,  for the very first time since delivery.

The Nollywood movie actress welcomed her baby in August, and had named her Reign Nwachinemelu Ezerika.

Kadiri’s recent photo on her Instagram page puts the actress and her cute baby girl, Reign, in an adorable display.

Little Reign, who seems to be a model in training, looked straight at the camera in her cute pink onesie that covers her arms.

She also shared on Instagram,  a video revealing a beautifully composed song for her daughter and herself and according to her, the song is about the love a mother has for her child.

See The Photo Here:

View this post on Instagram

💋

A post shared by Ruth Kadiri Ezerika (@ruthkadiri) on

0

