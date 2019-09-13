Adele Finally Files For Divorce From Husband, Simon Koneki

British singer Adele and her estranged husband, Simon Konecki are officially going their separate. This is coming 5 months after they announced their split.

Recall on April 19, the “Hello” crooner and her 45-year-old husband announced they were going their separate ways after 7 years together.

According to court documents, Adele filed for the divorce in Los Angeles. The couple has a 5-year-old son.

This is also coming just days after it was announced that the multi-award-winning singer will be releasing a new album in December.