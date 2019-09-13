Adele Finally Files For Divorce From Husband, Simon Koneki

by Temitope Alabi
Adele, Simon Koneki
Adele, Simon Koneki

British singer Adele and her estranged husband, Simon Konecki are officially going their separate. This is coming 5 months after they announced their split.

Recall on April 19, the “Hello” crooner and her 45-year-old husband announced they were going their separate ways after 7 years together.

Read Also: Multiple Award Winning Singer, Adele Stuns In New Edition Of Vogue Magazine

According to court documents, Adele filed for the divorce in Los Angeles. The couple has a 5-year-old son.

This is also coming just days after it was announced that the multi-award-winning singer will be releasing a new album in December.

