After Losing Kogi Guber Primary, Dino Melaye Turns Down PDP Campaign DG Offer

by Valerie Oke

Senator Dino Melaye says he has turned down the position of Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council.

The lawmaker who lost out at the party’s primary which held he a few weeks ago, made this own via his Twitter handle on Friday.

According to Melaye, he wishes his party well, but says he wants nothing to do with the position.

He said, “Let me state categorically that I have turned down the position of Director-General of the PDP Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council. I wish PDP all the best. When the truth is a casualty there is chaos. ”

0

