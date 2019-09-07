Bamteddy2019: Fans Slam Haters For Criticising Teddy A Over Airpods

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ housemates Bambam and Teddy A, made their family and fans extremely happy today after they consolidated their union.

Bamteddy fans could not curtail their joy when photos of he couple’s wedding started flooding the internet — So it felt like some people were trying to rain on their parade when they started criticising Teddy A for wearing His airpods at his wedding.

So it was a case of instant clap back from Bamteddy fans to critics and we have it captured all here.

Take a look

#BamTeddy2019 why is he putting on airpods on his wedding day…some of you wear this shii to sleep, so you can receive calls in your dreams.. Don't worry that's a topic for another day pic.twitter.com/L0IabPRzpa — Ola Of Lagos (@ola_lagos) September 7, 2019

Someone wore his own AirPods in his own ears to his own wedding. His bride to be is not complaining, his family and her family are not complaining, but some bored humans on Twitter think if they bash him long enough for it, N1 will become equal to $1. #BamTeddy2019 — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@LifeOfRouvafe) September 7, 2019

Why is he putting on Aipods on his wedding day, AirPods are not fashion statement..if I like I go carry headset on my wedding day.. go and die… Twitter and bitterness…..e pain Dem 🤣#BamTeddy2019 pic.twitter.com/9DTj99jxe5 — LONE WOLF🇳🇬🇦🇪🇬🇧 (@scofield_dree) September 7, 2019

Twitter NG and stewpid unnecessary dramas. How is Teddy A wearing his airpods on his day now your business for God’s sake? #BamTeddy2019 pic.twitter.com/LO1pr126H8 — Uncle Bolu | GARRI KING 👑 (@MistaaBolu) September 7, 2019