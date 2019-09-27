BBNaija: Tacha’s Body Odour Confirmed Again After Recent Saga With Mercy

Big Brother Naija Housemate Mercy and Tacha were at it again this morning in an argument when Mercy told her to go brush her mouth.

Both housemates almost got physical before Cindy intervened and separated them.

Afterwards, Mercy was being calmed by Omashola and Diane when she confirmed Tacha’s body odour. According to her and Diane, Tacha has body odour, but they rather not talk about it.

Watch The Vido Clips Here:

The second clip shows Tacha spraying perfume after Mercy had screamed that she had body odor.

The third clip shows Diane and Mercy talking about Tacha’s body Odor.