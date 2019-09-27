Body Bag Governor, El-Rufai Has Resorted To Local Drama: Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani has reacted to shots fired at him by Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, saying the governor has resorted to local drama.
Governor El-Rufai, while responding to a plea by a Twitter user that he (El-Rufai) should start paying the former lawmaker minimum wage to be able to purchase commonsense said: “Uncertain whether he is good enough to be employed by the Kaduna State Civil Service Commission.”
In his response, Sani described el-Rufai as the “body bag” governor who has resorted to local drama because he was denied a visa to New York to attend the 74th United Nations General Assembly(UNGA).
Read Also: Pay Shehu Sani Minimum Wage To Buy Commonsense: Man Begs El-Rufai
In a tweet on Friday, the ex-lawmaker wrote: “When the Body Bag Governor was denied Visa for UNGA, he resorted to local drama…take heart go to Dubai those no dey deny.”
When the Body Bag Governor was denied Visa for UNGA,he resorted to local drama…take heart go to Dubai those ones no dey deny.
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) September 27, 2019