Body Bag Governor, El-Rufai Has Resorted To Local Drama: Shehu Sani

by Verity
Senator Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani has reacted to shots fired at him by Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, saying the governor has resorted to local drama.

Governor El-Rufai, while responding to a plea by a Twitter user that he (El-Rufai) should start paying the former lawmaker minimum wage to be able to purchase commonsense said: “Uncertain whether he is good enough to be employed by the Kaduna State Civil Service Commission.”

In his response, Sani described el-Rufai as the “body bag” governor who has resorted to local drama because he was denied a visa to New York to attend the 74th United Nations General Assembly(UNGA).

In a tweet on Friday, the ex-lawmaker wrote: “When the Body Bag Governor was denied Visa for UNGA, he resorted to local drama…take heart go to Dubai those no dey deny.”

