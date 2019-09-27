BBNaija: Tacha Yanks Mercy’s Hair During Fight (VIDEO)

Arguably the two biggest rivals in the 2019 Big Brother Nigeria show, Tacha, and Mercy, got into a serious fight during the show on Friday but for the intervention of Omashola, the fight would have degenerated into a more bloody one.

The highlight of the fight was when Tacha yanked Mercy’s hair during the fight.

It all started with Mercy swinging her hair into the face of Tacha and despite repeated warning from the latter, Mercy continued.

Tacha then yanked her hair and a serious fight then broke out.

See the videos of the fight below:

here is the video of mercy and tacha fight .. how it started getting physical and got violent disqualification knocks @bbnaija #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/8xZpnRFS4r — Unmerited Favour (@UnmediatedF) September 27, 2019