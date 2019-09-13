Buhari Is Ready To Meet Defeated Atiku At Supreme Court: Oshiomhole

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Ohiomole, has said that if the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and its presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, are not ready to forget about what happened at the presidential election petition tribunal and congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari then the APC is ready to go with them up to the Supreme Court.

Speaking while fielding questions from the statehouse correspondence, the former labour leader added that the Supreme court of Nigeria is not the Supreme Court of APC or the Supreme Court of PDP.

”The Supreme Court is Supreme Court of Nigeria not Supreme Court of APC or PDP.”

“We are ready to meet them, President Buhari is ready to meet defeated Atiku Abubakar at the Supreme Court and the All Progressives Congress is ready to meet PDP at that court.”

”Atiku Abubakar and the entire members of the opposition party need to forget about what happened at the polls and support Buhari to move Nigeria forward. ”

“After all, our winner is the best example that losing one election is not tantamount to the end of your political life. He lost three and today he is president.’’