Dino Melaye Unable To Stand As Court Resumes Hearing Of His ‘Criminal Trial’

Justice Sylvester Orji, the presiding judge in the criminal trial of Senator Dino Melaye, member representing Kogi West Senatorial district in the National Assembly, was left without a choice but to adjourn the hearing after the controversial lawmaker claimed that he could not stand in the dock because of injuries he sustained during the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) gubernatorial primary for Kogi election.

The embattled senator is facing a six-count charge bordering on attempted suicide, escape from police custody, damage to police property, mischief’s, and threat to public servants.

The judge in his ruling adjourned the case to the 3rd and 10th of October respectively.