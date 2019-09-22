Buhari Jets Out To New York For 74th UNGA

by Valerie Oke
President Buhari
President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday morning departed Abuja for New York, to participate in the 74th Session of United Nations General Assembly.

An aide to the president, Tolu Ogunlesi shared photos of the president’s departure via his Twitter handle.

Read Also: Buhari Used Sowore To Oust Jonathan But Doesn’t Want A Repeat For Himself: Omokri

See post below

Tags from the story
74th Session of United Nations General Assembly, abuja, new york, President Muhammadu Buhari
0

You may also like

Probe Saraki’s Lawyers Over Tribunal Walkout, SERAP Urges NBA

MEND Leaders Meeting Not Intended For Evil, Says Tompolo

Ekiti Violence: Fayose Blasts Mohammed Over ‘Ignorant’ Comment

Nigeria 2015: We Cannot Afford To Fail, Says Uduaghan

What is working in Nigeria today?! Nigeria is gradually collapsing - Peter Obi

Fact Checker: Did Peter Obi really deport non- Anambra indigenes in 2011?

Ben Bruce launches attack on Ezekwesili: “Have some decency and save what is left of your tattered reputation”

Nigerians ‘fry’ Buhari’s aide because he posted this photo

Obasanjo made the mistake of not jailing Buhari for looting PTF funds – FFK.

President Buhari

Saraki And Dogara Are Not Hurting Me But Nigerians – Buhari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *