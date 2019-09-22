Buhari Jets Out To New York For 74th UNGA

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday morning departed Abuja for New York, to participate in the 74th Session of United Nations General Assembly.
An aide to the president, Tolu Ogunlesi shared photos of the president’s departure via his Twitter handle.
