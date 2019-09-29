Cee-C Didn’t Win But Has More Money Than Other Former Housemates, Watch Out For Tacha: Princess Shyngle

by Valerie Oke
The disqualification of a controversial housemate, Tacha, from the Big Brother Nigeria show continues to spark reactions from people with the latest being Nollywood actress, Princess Shyngle.

Speaking in an Instagram post, the actress opined that the controversial housemate would be the most successful out of the current housemates in the next coming months.

She further buttressed her point by saying that former housemate, Cee-C, didn’t win but is currently the most successful out of the last housemates from the previous edition of the reality TV show.

What she wrote below:

