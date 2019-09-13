Don Jazzy Reacts To Rihanna’s Alleged Pregnancy

It looks like all the women of Don Jazzy’s dreams have all gone to settle for other men, making the ace music producer very devastated.

Well, the latest to be taken away after Linda Ikeji is American pop singer, Rihanna, whom Jazzy has crushed on for many years.

There are speculations that Riri could be pregnant after a recent photo of her hit the internet.

Don Jazzy couldn’t hide his disappointment while taking to Twitter on Friday.

The bachelor producer wrote: Ahhh 🙆🏾‍♂️ @rihanna you went and carry belle for another man. I thought I could #CountOnYou 😢