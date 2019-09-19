Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Tboss Unveils Daughter’s Name

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tokunbo Idowu, popularly known as Tboss, has revealed the name of her daughter.

Tboss and daughter
Tboss and daughter

The 35-year-old shared a picture of herself while pregnant with the name Rumi hashtagged and deactivated comments on the post.

On Wednesday, she shared first pictures of the baby as she promised to hold her daughter’s heart more tenderly than she would hold hers in her social media post.

The reality star had on August 26 confirmed the birth of her child after months of silence on claims that she was pregnant.

See her post below:

