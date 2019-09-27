FUOYE Killings: Fayemi Picks Up Medical, Funeral Expenses Of Victims

by Verity
Gov Fayemi
Kayode Fayemi

Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi has taken over the medical and funeral expenses of victims of police shooting at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, FUOYE some weeks ago.

According to a statement by the Ekiti state government, two of the undergraduates who were shot and receiving treatment at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital(LASUTH) and Federal Medical Center(FMC) Ido-Ekiti are responding to treatment.

Read statement below:

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has taken over the medical and funeral expenses of victims of the FUOYE incident in fulfilment of his promise during a state-wide broadcast recently.

This was confirmed by the Chief Security Officer to the Governor, Mr Ajayi Adeyanju, who was directed by the Governor to ensure all victims were taken care of while government await the outcome of the panels set up by the Police and the University authorities to investigate the protest that resulted in the death of two undergraduates and left many, including two policemen injured.

Read Also: FUOYE Killings: Fayemi Breaks Silence; Orders Investigation

Two of the injured, who are still being treated at LASUTH Ikeja and FMC Ido Ekiti, are reported to be recuperating well.

The Governor had, in his broadcast, expressed government’s regrets and resolve to get to the bottom of the incident.

The two students who lost their lives, late Kehinde Dada and Joseph Okonofua, have since been buried in Usi Ekiti and Edo State respectively. Ekiti State had earlier paid a condolence visit to the bereaved families and participated in their funeral ceremonies.

0

