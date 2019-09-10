Five Dead, Many Injured As Police Allagedly Open Fire On Shiite Protesters

The Islamic Members in Nigeria, IMN, popularly known as Shiites have said that five of its members were on Tuesday killed by police during Ashura mourning procession in Kaduna.

This was made known by the group via its media coordinator, Yahaya Muhammed, stating that three persons, including a minor was killed in Kaduna while they were observing the religious ritual.

“In Abuja, the procession was peaceful because the police could not stop us.

”Three persons were killed in Kaduna, including a minor. In Gombe, there was shooting and one person was confirmed dead. In Azare local government (area) in Bauchi one person was confirmed dead,” TheCable quoted him of saying.

However, police has distanced itself from the allegations, adding that the group was making up stories to win public sympathy.

Read Also: Shiites Accuse FG And American Secret Service Of Frustrating El-Zakzaky’s Treatment In India

The spokesman of the Kaduna police command, Yakubu Sabo, said, “Based on the report we have, there was no casualty. We received a report that they were sighted around Biakin Ruwa bypass, and our men went there and dispersed them professionally,” he said.

”That has been their (IMN) approach to make frivolous claims. This is a group that has been proscribed by the state and federal government. The police will not fold its arms; we dispersed them professionally. There was no report of casualty. They are just making this claim to seek public sympathy.”