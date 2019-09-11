For Not Hailing Him, Burna Boy Asks Fan To ‘Go Home’ During Live Performance(VIDEO)

Nigerian Dancehall Raggae singer, Damini Ogulu, also known as ”Burna Boy” stunned many during his stage performance in Atlanta, USA, by dipping his hand in his pocket to hand a fan his ticket fee for failing to hail him while performing.
After handing the fan his ticket refund, he beckoned on him to leave the venue before going on to forgive him late.
The singer later invited the fan to join him on stage as the duo sang together and also danced merrily.
Watch the video below:
TRENDING VIDEO: African Giant Burna boy refunded a fan's ticket money, told him to go home for not 'encouraging him' at his show in ATL yesterday.
Burnaboy later forgives the fan who then joins the singer on stage. pic.twitter.com/nyfW3Qnz4t
— Viral Trendz (@TheViralTrendz) September 11, 2019