For Not Hailing Him, Burna Boy Asks Fan To ‘Go Home’ During Live Performance(VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
Burna Boy while performing

Nigerian Dancehall Raggae singer, Damini Ogulu, also known as ”Burna Boy” stunned many during his stage performance in Atlanta, USA, by dipping his hand in his pocket to hand a fan his ticket fee for failing to hail him while performing.

After handing the fan his ticket refund, he beckoned on him to leave the venue before going on to forgive him late.

The singer later invited the fan to join him on stage as the duo sang together and also danced merrily.

