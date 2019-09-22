Frodd Becomes Ultimate Veto Power Holder; To Nominate 5 Housemates For Eviction

Big Brother ‘Pepper Dem’ Naija housemate, Chemeka Frodd Okoye has been announced as the Ultimate Veto Power holder for season 4.

The search for the VPH continued during the live show as Biggie had provided the housemates with a total of 60 random pictures in which they were to make individual decisions on the image they think might be the same as the one hidden inside a red mystery box.

Information Nigeria recalls the red mystery box, which was to be kept safe by the housemates, caused a lot of drama between Diane and Tacha.

The red box was finally unlocked with a key was provided by Biggie and Elozonam confirmed that Frodd had the exact duplicate of the picture in the box making him the Ultimate Veto Power Holder.

Diane, Cindy and Elozonam earned themselves a strike each for not taking proper care of the box.

Frodd now has the power to nominate five housemates for possible eviction which will be done during the live nomination show on Monday.