God Appointed Akwa Ibom Head Of Service: Governor Emmanuel

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, says it was God who made the appointment of a new head of civil service for the state.

Effiong Essien, a former permanent secretary in the ministry of works has emerged the head of the civil service in the state.

Essien, a geologist, was announced in May by Governor Emmanuel as the new HoS.

Speaking on Sunday at Lutheran Church, Obot Idim, the Governor said that it was God, and not him, who appointed Mr Essien to the position.

“He himself, so am I, we didn’t know he was going to be the next head of the civil service,” Governor Emmanuel said when he addressed the congregation.

“When you see people on the road, don’t underrate anybody.

“God will never go for a man that is qualified, I keep saying so; he takes a man and he qualifies a man. That’s the nature of God.

“Today, only God knows why it has to be him because God chose him, not man, not me,” the governor said.