Disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, ‘Tacha’, has tendered an apology letter to her fans while stating that she needs to work on her emotional health.

Tacha seemed to be the most controversial and widely criticised housemate due to her constant outburst.

The serial entrepreneur’s stay in the house was cut short after she displayed physical violence by pulling a fellow housemate’s hair twice.

According to her letter, Tacha has realised her mistake and is seeking forgiveness from everyone she has wronged outside the house.

The internet sensation also showed her appreciation to fans who supported and voted for her.

