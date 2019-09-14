Insecurity: Nigerians No Longer Feel Safe In Their Houses — Lawamker Laments

by Verity
Aliyu Wamakko

Senator Aliyu Magatajarda Wamakko has advised Nigerians not to stop praying fervently, following the incessant security challenges in the country.

The lawmaker, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence and Vice-Chairman, Committee on EFCC, said this while addressing a massive crowd at his Gawo Nama’s residence when he returned from Abuja.

According to Wamakko, the Nigerians feel no longer safe and secured either on the roads or in their houses.

Read Also: Security Guard Kills Boss In Lagos, Throws Body Inside Septic Tank

“The country is now being bedeviled by a myriad of insecurity challenges, ranging from wanton killings, cattle rustling, kidnappings for ransom and armed robberies, among others.

“Nigerians now no longer feel safe and secure either on the road or in their houses but with sustained prayers by all of us, the Almighty Allah will come to our aid and provide the needed solutions,” he said.

