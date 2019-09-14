SPOTLIGHT: What You Probably Didn’t Know About Zlatan Ibile

Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, popularly called Zlatan Ibile is a Nigerian rapper, songwriter and dancer.

The 25-year-old budding entertainer became widely known for his catchphrase, “Kapachumarumarichipaco”.

Zlatan’s first shot was in 2014 when he won the Airtel One Mic Campus Tour” music competition which held in Abeokuta, Ogun state. By the end of 2018, he released a single titled and dance routine “Zanku”.

According to the Lagos state born musician, “Zanku” means ‘Zlatan Abeg No Kill Us’.

Zlatan is a graduate of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic and holds a higher national diploma in Business Administration.

Shortly after graduating from secondary school, he delved into his musical career in 2011 but got a proper chance in the Nigerian music scene in 2017 when he released a single titled “My body” where he featured Olamide.

However, the song got a mind-blowing acceptance when it went viral on Instagram after a video of Davido dancing to it, emerged.

This marked the beginning of his friendship with the DMW record label owner, Davido, and eventually, a 2018 collaboration on his single, “Osanle”.

In 2018, his popularity received another positive boost when he featured on “Able God”, a hit song by Chinko Ekun which also featured Lil Kesh.

With another top notch collaboration with Burna Boy on “Killin dem”, at this point, the youngster had earned himself a spot in the heart of his fans.

Then also came his feature with Aristocrat-signed act, Ceeza Milli on a new song called “Flenjo” and Naira Marley’s “Am I a Yahoo Boy” song, that almost landed him in prison.

His career almost had backward turned, when he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside Naira Marley real name, Azeez Fashola, Rahman Jago and two others.

According to the anti-graft commission, the arrest was based on alleged involvement in internet fraud and money laundering.

Zlatan Ibile and others were later freed on administrative bail, while Naira Marley was remanded in prison but later released.