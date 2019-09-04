Nigerians React To Zlatan Ibile’s New Song, ‘English Teacher’

A few hours after rapper Zlatan came under massive attack over his post on the xenophobic attack on Nigerians by South Africans in their country, he released a new song title ‘English Teacher’.
The Zanku rapper had come under massive heat from Nigerians who felt his post had grammatical errors in it and should not be tolerated from a celebrity.
“Deep down my heart I feel sad on the situation of things and happenings. Violence is never a solution but rather chaos . My people let’s pray and hope people in power handle the situation on ground.”
Unbothered about the insults, Zlatan went on to release a new song titled ‘English Teacher’ and his fans have taken to his page to show him love.
New Music –#ENGLISHTEACHER
Prod by @HECOfficial pic.twitter.com/kQNiVsS0Ue
— #ZLATAN19 (@Zlatan_Ibile) September 4, 2019
Nigerians have since taken to his page to share their thoughts on the new song.
Oboi @Zlatan_Ibile don mad 😂😂😂someone insulted him like some few hours ago about his grammatical error , den boom 1 hour e don use am record song #EnglishTeacher
I swear diZ dude is too talented
— stonesBoi (@Rickystonez) September 4, 2019
Their mama !!na still that their useless mouth them go use sing M #EnglishTeacher you no get Raba you get grammar lol what is the need?
— itz Timi kay007 (@timi_itz) September 4, 2019
Maaaaaaaaaaaaaaaad 🔥
Haha I feel you baba 🙌
— yournextboyfriend (@Alan_yournextbf) September 4, 2019
Werey ni zlatan ooo, small play pere you don enter studio 😂 🔥
— S-code (@1codedboy) September 4, 2019
I can never not like this guy 😂❤️
— Chemical Brother 👌 (@chemicalbrodar) September 4, 2019
🔥🔥💪
— Shamzy_Ophicial (@Shamzy_Official) September 4, 2019
English teacher to d world @Zlatan_Ibile Mumy’s birthday today bless me ❤️🔥
— giftycandi (@giftycandi) September 4, 2019
Now he will use this medium to make more money….
English does not bring food to your table, it’s creativity.#Ibile
— HOD™ (@oyesdaf4life) September 4, 2019
Bàbá just turn insult to hit oooo!!!…
Ayiiiiiii!!!… 🙌💯
Ta loyinbo help?
Ibilẹ#EnglishTeacher
— Ọmọ Olùṣọ́ 😎🤞💎 (@soloboiofficial) September 4, 2019
From insult to hit💯😂😂
— OMO OPE (@leyeofficial) September 4, 2019