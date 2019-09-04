Nigerians React To Zlatan Ibile’s New Song, ‘English Teacher’

by Temitope Alabi
Zlatan Ibile
Nigerian street hip hop artiste, Zlatan Ibile

A few hours after rapper Zlatan came under massive attack over his post on the xenophobic attack on Nigerians by South Africans in their country, he released a new song title ‘English Teacher’.

The Zanku rapper had come under massive heat from Nigerians who felt his post had grammatical errors in it and should not be tolerated from a celebrity.

“Deep down my heart I feel sad on the situation of things and happenings. Violence is never a solution but rather chaos . My people let’s pray and hope people in power handle the situation on ground.”

Unbothered about the insults, Zlatan went on to release a new song titled ‘English Teacher’ and his fans have taken to his page to show him love.

Nigerians have since taken to his page to share their thoughts on the new song.

