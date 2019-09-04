Nigerians React To Zlatan Ibile’s New Song, ‘English Teacher’

A few hours after rapper Zlatan came under massive attack over his post on the xenophobic attack on Nigerians by South Africans in their country, he released a new song title ‘English Teacher’.

The Zanku rapper had come under massive heat from Nigerians who felt his post had grammatical errors in it and should not be tolerated from a celebrity.

“Deep down my heart I feel sad on the situation of things and happenings. Violence is never a solution but rather chaos . My people let’s pray and hope people in power handle the situation on ground.”

Unbothered about the insults, Zlatan went on to release a new song titled ‘English Teacher’ and his fans have taken to his page to show him love.

Nigerians have since taken to his page to share their thoughts on the new song.

Oboi @Zlatan_Ibile don mad 😂😂😂someone insulted him like some few hours ago about his grammatical error , den boom 1 hour e don use am record song #EnglishTeacher

I swear diZ dude is too talented — stonesBoi (@Rickystonez) September 4, 2019

Their mama !!na still that their useless mouth them go use sing M #EnglishTeacher you no get Raba you get grammar lol what is the need? — itz Timi kay007 (@timi_itz) September 4, 2019

Maaaaaaaaaaaaaaaad 🔥 Haha I feel you baba 🙌 — yournextboyfriend (@Alan_yournextbf) September 4, 2019

Werey ni zlatan ooo, small play pere you don enter studio 😂 🔥 — S-code (@1codedboy) September 4, 2019

I can never not like this guy 😂❤️ — Chemical Brother 👌 (@chemicalbrodar) September 4, 2019

English teacher to d world @Zlatan_Ibile Mumy’s birthday today bless me ❤️🔥 — giftycandi (@giftycandi) September 4, 2019

Now he will use this medium to make more money….

English does not bring food to your table, it’s creativity.#Ibile — HOD™ (@oyesdaf4life) September 4, 2019

Bàbá just turn insult to hit oooo!!!… Ayiiiiiii!!!… 🙌💯

Ta loyinbo help?

Ibilẹ#EnglishTeacher — Ọmọ Olùṣọ́ 😎🤞💎 (@soloboiofficial) September 4, 2019