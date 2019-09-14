Osinbajo Reacts To Viral Meme Of Him And President Buhari

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has reacted to a meme of him and president Buhari having a discussion.

The meme surfaced while the VP was speaking to the president about the need for more factual reporting at a dinner organised by the state house communications team.

“I see quite a few memes that “roast” me on social media and to be honest, I find some of them creative and funny. For example, it appears every photograph of me talking to the President must be characterized as though I am saying something mischievous” he wrote.

