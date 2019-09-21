Keeping A Small Circle Of Friends Doesnt Mean You Are Safe: Tonto Dikeh

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to her Instagram page to warn people who think they are safe because they have a small circle of friends.

The actress expressed that regardless of the number of friends an individual has when there are snakes (snitches), no secret is secure.

Also Read: ‘I Want To Be In Your Arms’ – Tonto Dikeh Sends A Message To Her Bae

Recall that some days ago the actress pointed out some people who we call friends don’t deserve more than greeting and moving on.

See her post below: