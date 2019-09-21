Keeping A Small Circle Of Friends Doesnt Mean You Are Safe: Tonto Dikeh

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to her Instagram page to warn people who think they are safe because they have a small circle of friends.

Tonto Dikeh
Curvy actress, Tonto Dikeh

The actress expressed that regardless of the number of friends an individual has when there are snakes (snitches), no secret is secure.

Also Read: ‘I Want To Be In Your Arms’ – Tonto Dikeh Sends A Message To Her Bae

Recall that some days ago the actress pointed out some people who we call friends don’t deserve more than greeting and moving on. 

See her post below:

Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh’s post
Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh’s post
Tags from the story
tonto dikeh
0

You may also like

Isilomo and Avala

BBNaija2019: Big Brother Evicts Avala, Isilomo

The resemblance between Wizkid’s son Zion and DJ Khaled’s son Asahd is striking! (Photos)

A year later, troll still mock BBNaija’s TBoss for not being able to recite the National Anthem; She responds

[Advice Needed] My Boyfriend Is All Over My Younger Sister, What Should I Do?

For Guys: 5 Ways to Make A Girl Want You

9 Signs You’re Not In The Right Relationship

Achebe, Banda, Okonjo-Iweala Make List Of 100 Top Global Thinkers For 2012

3 LIES Men tell Themselves that Keep Them from Loving Her Better

Professor Grace Otinwa: “Even as a professor, I still kneel down to greet my husband”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *