‘Legalise It Or Not, I Will Still Smoke It’ – Naira Marley

Nigerian rapper Niara Marley has again made it known he really does not care about the law.

According to the Soapy crooner, he will keep smoking marijuana despite the drug not being legal in Nigeria.

The rapper shared a photo of himself smoking hemp and wrote; Legalise it or not I will smoke it.

This is coming after he was arrested alongside rapper Zlatan Ibile and some others for internet fraud. Naira Marley was only released on bail weeks after he was arrested.

— nairamarley (@officialnairam1) September 6, 2019