Why I Can Never Have A Collaboration With Tiwa Savage – Yemi Alade

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade a.k.a. Mama Africa has revealed reasons she thinks she and Tiwa Savage cannot have a collaboration in the music industry.

Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage
Nigerian female musicians, Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage

In a new interview with Ndani TV, Mama Africa stated that she can never have a collaboration with Tiwa Savage due to the animosity created by their fans and the uncertainty about the outcome of a such a project.

Also Read: Tiwa Savage Posts Yemi Alade’s ‘Woman Of Steel’ Album Cover Amidst Rivalry (Photo)

Recall that there has been anage-longg rumour about a supposed beef between the two popular singers, Tiwa Savage an Yemi Alad, whichh both have dismissed in time past.

During the interview she said;

‘A collaboration can never happen’ And she gave her reasons.

Watch the highlight from the interview below:

Tags from the story
ndani.tv, tiwa savage, Yemi Alade
0

You may also like

Slay Queen Exposes Politician Who Raped, Abused Her & Pushed her out by 2am (Photos)

Yay! Eva Longoria expecting her first child with husband, Jose Baston

Wow! lady shares before and after accident photo 6 weeks after it happened

DJ Cuppy

“I’m getting flown to DJ around the world” – Dj Cuppy

“How I abandoned her N5million per annum bank job to become a full time blogger” – Laila Ijeoma, CEO, Lailasblog

Don Jazzy: ‘Kanye had over 100 producers & I wasn’t priority’

Flavour: “I’m Not Ready For Marriage”

Becca And Tobi

Becca And Husband Celebrate First Year Wedding Anniversary

Kanye’s album title is accidentally leading fans to Burna Boy’s “Ye”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *