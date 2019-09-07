Why I Can Never Have A Collaboration With Tiwa Savage – Yemi Alade

Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade a.k.a. Mama Africa has revealed reasons she thinks she and Tiwa Savage cannot have a collaboration in the music industry.

In a new interview with Ndani TV, Mama Africa stated that she can never have a collaboration with Tiwa Savage due to the animosity created by their fans and the uncertainty about the outcome of a such a project.

Recall that there has been anage-longg rumour about a supposed beef between the two popular singers, Tiwa Savage an Yemi Alad, whichh both have dismissed in time past.

During the interview she said;

‘A collaboration can never happen’ And she gave her reasons.

Watch the highlight from the interview below: