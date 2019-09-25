‘Let Me Decorate The Dick That Is Serving Me’ – Tonto Dikeh Replies Fan Who Queried Her For Gifting Bobrisky iPhone11

by Eyitemi
Tonto Dikeh Bobrisky
Tonto Dikeh And Bobrisky

Following the now-viral gist that controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, gifted her bestie, Idris Okuneye also known as Bobrisky, an iPhone 11, the following conversation ensued between the controversial actress and a fan

Fan: “one for Bobrisky. That guy dey knack you well at least he is not a 1-minute man.”

Read Also: Take It Easy My Sisters, No Wound Your Pussy: Tonto Dikeh Advices Ladies As She Buys 3 iPhone 11 (VIDEO)

Tonto Dikeh while reacting, said: ”To well oo my brother. Lemme decorate the dick that’s serving me in peace.

See screenshot of their conversation below:

 

