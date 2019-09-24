Man Declared Wanted For Divorcing Wife Without Her Consent

by Eyitemi
Paul Nixon
Paul Nixon

The Texas police authority has declared a man named Paul Nixon wanted for divorcing his wife without her consent.

He was said to have eloped from his wife by using forged documents without her knowledge.

According to a constable in the police district, Mark Herman, who spoke with New York Post, the wanted man submitted several forged documents and false information” to a district court, “including a forged waiver of service” and a forged signature from a notary public in an effort to divorce his wife.”

The wife learnt about their divorce when her husband started spending  money on jewelry, so she confronted him and he told her that they were actually divorced.”

He is now wanted for aggravated perjury and has a no-bond warrant out for his arrest.

 

