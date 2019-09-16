Mike Changes Room, Moves To Bed Next To Tacha (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemates, Mike and Tacha seem to be getting close after the eviction of the latter’s close friend, Khafi Kareem on Sunday.

Prior to her exit from the reality show, Khafi was the closest to Tacha after they both shared the Head of House (HoH) luxury room.

The pair also had their beds together in the same room.

Seeing as Khafi’s bed space was vacant, Mike decided to swoop in and take up the vacant bed space which is next to Tacha.

Read Also: Nigerians Throw Stones At Naira Marley For Saying His Music Can Cure Depression

Information Nigeria recalls the former athlete and CEO of Aireyys Tobacco, had complained about Tacha having a provocative smell leaving many to wonder why he made the sudden move.

Watch the video below: