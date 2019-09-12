Nigeria Cannot Develop With Illiterates In Charge: Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former media aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari over his victory at the Presidential Election Tribunal on Wednesday.

Recall that yesterday, the staunch critic of the president described the ruling of the tribunal as a shame to the educational system in Nigeria.

Not stopping on his criticisms, the social media activist pointed out that education is the tool for Nigeria’s development; citing the hire of Wole Olanipekun (SAN) by the President to lead his legal team as an example.

He expressed that without education, Nigeria cannot win or develop.

See his tweet below: