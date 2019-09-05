Nigerian Actress Dayo Amusa Reveals Her HIV Status (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa shared a photo revealing her HIV test result to the world after she debunked being pregnant.

Taking the Instagram, the filmmaker and singer, who revealed to her fans how she gets money to fund her lifestyle and vacation trips, wrote:

“The quarterly year test and the results were quite NEGATIVE!

Knowing your HIV and Hepatitis B status would save your life and your loved ones.”

It is important for people to know their status early before it degenerates to Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome.

