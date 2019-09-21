No Responsible Legislature Will Ignore Extortionist Central Bank: Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has urged the National Assembly to call the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to order over its’ new controversial VAT policy.

The former lawmaker who has described the new deduction on withdrawal and deposit over N500,000 has corporate stealing is not backing down yet.

This time he has charged his former colleagues to take action in curbing “exploitative policies of raising VAT and swindling Nigerians.”

He expressed that no responsive legislature will allow this policy go through in the face of economic hardship.

See his tweet below: