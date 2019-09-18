‘This Is Corporate Stealing’ – Shehu Sani Reacts As CBN Commences Charges On Cash Deposits

by Olayemi Oladotun

A former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the new directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria to commercial banks to deduct on withdrawal and deposit above N500,00.

Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

According to the new directive, 2% will be deducted on deposit over N500,000, and 3% will be deducted when withdrawing above the same out.

The former lawmaker has described this as a selective way of extorting people who make such amounts.

