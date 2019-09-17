Shehu Sani Advices Buhari On New Economic Advisory Council

Former lawmaker and human rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to make use of the advice of the newly constituted Economic Advisory Council.

A lot of people have commended the president on the constitution of an economic team consisting of seasoned economists to ensure the development of the nation.

Also Read: Soludo, Salisu, Others Get New Appointments As Buhari Constitutes Economic Team

The former lawnaker hailed the decision as he appealed to the President to listen to the advice of the team.

He went further to urge the government to establish a security advisory council to look towards tackling the insecurity in Nigeria.

He tweeted: